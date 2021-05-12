BOSTON (CBS) — There is still a long way to go before the 2021 Patriots season kicks off, but we can now plan accordingly for Sundays this fall. The 2021 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, and there are several intriguing matchups on the docket for New England.

The Patriots will kick off the campaign by hosting the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Week 1, and a few weeks later, Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champs will come to town for the most anticipated game of 2021.

Here’s a look at New England’s full 2021 schedule.

Week 1: Dolphins vs. Patriots — Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. on CBS/WBZ-TV

Week 2: Patriots @ Jets — Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. on CBS/WBZ-TV

Week 3: Saints vs. Patriots — Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 4: Buccaneers vs. Patriots — Sunday, Oct. 3 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Week 5: Patriots @ Texans — Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. on CBS/WBZ-TV

Week 6: Cowboys vs. Patriots — Sunday, Oct. 17 at 4:25 p.m. on CBS/WBZ-TV

Week 7: Jets vs. Patriots — Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. on CBS/WBZ-TV

Week 8: Patriots @ Chargers, Oct. 31 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS/WBZ-TV

Week 9: Patriots @ Panthers, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. on CBS/WBZ-TV

Week 10: Browns vs. Patriots, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. on CBS/WBZ-TV

Week 11: Patriots @ Falcons, Nov. 18 at 8:20 p.m. on FOX/NFLN/Amazon (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12: Titans vs. Patriots, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. on CBS/WBZ-TV

Week 13: Patriots @ Bills, Dec. 6 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: Patriots @ Colts, Dec. 18 or 19 TBD

Week 16: Bills vs. Patriots, Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. on CBS/WBZ-TV

Week 17: Jaguars vs. Patriots, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. on CBS/WBZ-TV

Week 18: Patriots @ Dolphins, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. on CBS/WBZ-TV

There are a lot of 1 p.m. starts for New England this season, as the Patriots will play in prime time just three times in 2021. (The team had five prime time games in 2020.) They will not play on Thanksgiving Day or make a trip to London this season either.

The Patriots are looking to bounce back after a 7-9 season in 2020, which marked the first season the team has missed the playoffs since 2008.

In the preseason, the Patriots will host the Washington Football Team on August 12, and play the Philadelphia Eagles (August 19) and New York (August 29) Giants on the road. All preseason games will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will air on WBZ-TV.