BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 626 new confirmed COVID cases and 13 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 654,734. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,357.
There were 76,716 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.25%.
There are 428 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday. There are 114 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 16,685 active cases in Massachusetts.