BOSTON (CBS) — The USS Constitution is reopening to the public again after being closed for much of the coronavirus pandemic.
Old Ironsides will go underway from the Charlestown Navy Yard on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. After that, it will be open for public tours from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and then resume normal public visiting hours Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The 21 gun salute on May 21 will happen at about 11:30 a.m. and be streamed on the U.S. Navy's Facebook page. It will be viewable from Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island, and Charlestown Navy Yard.
"So excited to share this beautiful and historic ship with visitors again," said Cmdr. John Benda, 76th commanding officer of USS Constitution, in a statement. "We could not think of a better way to sound the reopening bell than with 21-gun salute while underway aboard Old Ironsides."