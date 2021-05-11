STRATHAM, N.H. (CBS) – A massive fire spread to two barns, destroying one, on an historic family-run farm in Stratham, New Hampshire overnight. It started just before 11 p.m. Monday at Scamman Farm on Portsmouth Avenue.
A passerby called it in. Stratham Fire Chief Matt Larrabee was the first firefighter to arrive and they needed help.
“In the town of Stratham, we have rural water, that’s why we called the third alarm to get enough tanker trucks here from surrounding communities to help shuttle water from a couple different locations throughout town,” he told WBZ-TV.
"The barn is over 100 years old," Larrabee said. "In that barn contained some chickens, goats and some other pigs and stuff. We released as many animals as we could."
The chief said no one was hurt, but according to Seacoast Online, 300 chickens were lost in the fire.
Scamman Farm was added to the National Register of Historic Places in April 2019.
“Everyone is safe, our family is safe! Thank you to everyone for the kind words and most importantly Thank you to all of the fire fighters that put themselves on the line to keep everyone safe,” the farm said in a message posted on Facebook.