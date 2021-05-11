CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Charlie Baker, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Vaccine, Joe Biden

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker will be part of a bipartisan group of governors meeting with President Joe Biden Tuesday afternoon to talk about their COVID-19 vaccination programs.

The president will have a virtual call at 1 p.m. with Baker, Maine’s Janet Mills, Ohio’s Mike DeWine, Utah’s Spencer Cox, Minnesota’s Tim Walz and New Mexico’s Michelle Lujan Grisham about what’s worked in each state.

You can watch a live stream of the meeting here.

As of Monday, more than 2.9 million people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated. Baker has set a goal of 4.1 million by early June.

CBSBoston.com Staff