BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker will be part of a bipartisan group of governors meeting with President Joe Biden Tuesday afternoon to talk about their COVID-19 vaccination programs.
The president will have a virtual call at 1 p.m. with Baker, Maine’s Janet Mills, Ohio’s Mike DeWine, Utah’s Spencer Cox, Minnesota’s Tim Walz and New Mexico’s Michelle Lujan Grisham about what’s worked in each state.
You can watch a live stream of the meeting here.
Looking forward to joining @POTUS and a bipartisan group of governors tomorrow to highlight MA’s nation-leading progress in vaccinating our residents. Over 70% of adults and 60% of residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.
— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 10, 2021
As of Monday, more than 2.9 million people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated. Baker has set a goal of 4.1 million by early June.