Taylor Hall Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving For Boston BruinsTaylor Hall is loving life in Boston, and hopes to thank the Bruins for saving him from Buffalo by making a major impact in the playoffs.

Mullins' Bizarre Triple Helps O's Beat Red Sox 4-1The Baltimore Orioles four-hit the Boston Red Sox for a 4-1 victory Monday night.

Bruins To Face Capitals In First Round Of Stanley Cup PlayoffsThe Bruins finally know their playoff opponent -- and when the puck drops on their postseason.

Jaylen Brown To Miss Remainder Of Celtics Season Due To Torn Ligament In WristThe Celtics announced that Jaylen Brown will miss the remainder of the season, due to a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist.

Baseball Report: Jacob deGrom Injury Probably Not SeriousThis week's Baseball Report looks at Jacob DeGrom's injury, what might be the end of Albert Pujols's MLB career and the surge of no-hitters.