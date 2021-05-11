BOSTON (CBS) — Monday night was a big one for Bruins winger Ondrej Kase, as he was suiting up for his first game since Jan. 16.

Unfortunately for Kase, his night was cut short after two periods of work. The 25-year-old didn’t emerge from the locker room for the third period, and the Bruins said he was out due to an upper-body injury.

For someone who missed nearly the entire season due to a concussion suffered in the second game of the year, that was certainly a disheartening development. Head coach Bruce Cassidy’s update after the game wasn’t particularly promising, either.

“Upper-body. He left, he couldn’t finish the game, so that’s never a good sign,” Cassidy said. “I don’t believe he’ll play [Tuesday] or travel with us, if he couldn’t finish the game.”

Kase told the media on Monday afternoon that he felt 100 percent and was hoping to contribute to the team in the postseason.

He was on the ice for 6:49 against the Islanders on Monday, getting two shots on net, delivering a hit and blocking a shot. He was on the receiving end of a solid open-ice hit by Adam Pelech in the second period, which might have been responsible for Kase leaving the game.

Cassidy spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Kase’s issue may not have been specifically tied to the concussion but might have been a matter of conditioning.

Ondrej Kase did not necessarily suffer another injury or a flareup, per Bruce Cassidy. Kase did not feel fully comfortable with his conditioning. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) May 11, 2021

The Bruins finish their regular season with a game in Washington on Tuesday that won’t have any impact on the standings. Their first-round playoff series begins on Saturday in Washington against the Capitals.

The Bruins acquired Kase last February from Anaheim in exchange for a first-round pick (and David Backes’ contract). He played in just six regular-season games for Boston last year, scoring no goals with one assist. He didn’t score in 11 playoff games while notching four assists. This season, in just three games played, he has no points.