BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Millions of Americans are out of a job, but businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic say they can’t find enough workers.
At the end of March, the federal government says there were 8.1 million job openings in the United States – a record high. About 1.5 million were in the northeast, which includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
The industries which need the most workers are accommodation and food service, state and local government, education and arts, entertainment and recreation.
The figures come after the April jobs report last week that fell far short of economist expectations, largely because companies appear unable to find the workers they need, even with the unemployment rate elevated at 6.1%.
On Tuesday restaurants and retailers at Patriot Place held the first of two hiring events. Several businesses are looking to fill full and part time positions. Another hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday for anyone who missed out.
