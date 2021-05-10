BOSTON (CBS) — Tim Tebow is returning to the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to sign the soon-to-be tight end to a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The deal is not done yet and may not be announced for another week, according to Rapoport. But Tebow will be getting a chance to show the Jaguars what he can do on the football field in a new position.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Tebow, who played quarterback for the Denver Broncos after Josh McDaniels drafted him with the 25th overall pick in 2010, will now try his hand at tight end. The 33-year-old last played in the NFL in 2012 with the Jets, appearing as a fullback/tight end hybrid on a number of occasions. He signed with the Patriots the following season but was let loose on cutdown day. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 but failed to make the team, and then embarked on a career in baseball in the New York Mets organization.

His last appearance as a quarterback came in the 2011 postseason in a Broncos playoff loss to the Patriots in Foxborough.

Tebow did catch passes for the Patriots during his training camp in New England, but has zero career catches in the NFL (off one target). He’ll be reunited with his college coach, Urban Meyer, in Jacksonville. Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and a pair of BCS National Championships with Meyer during their time Florida.