BOSTON (CBS) — Ondrej Kase is ready to make his return for the Boston Bruins. The forward, who has been limited to just two games this season due to a concussion, will play in Monday night’s tilt with the New York Islanders.

“I’m ready. I’m 100 percent,” Kase told reporters Monday morning. “I skated almost for two months, so I think my conditioning is going to be pretty good. I hope I can help this team win.”

Kase will play alongside Curtis Lazar and Jake DeBrusk on Boston’s fourth line for Monday’s game. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said that the goal will be for the winger to knock off some rust, rather than re-invent his game as a bottom-six forward, after such a lengthy layoff.

“He hasn’t played in months. To reprogram would be a challenge; he needs to go play and shake the rust off as quickly if we have any chance to use him whenever we start [the playoffs],” said Cassidy. “Keep your shifts short, things will be happening fast around you so play with your head up and try not to overdo it.

“Get back into the flow of playing hockey with bodies and people flying around you,” added Cassidy. “You don’t get that in practice the same way you do in games. That’s our message to him.”

Kase was knocked out of Boston’s second game of the season back in January after a hit to the head, and hasn’t played in any game action since. In total, Kase has played just eight regular season games with Boston since being acquired at last season’s trade deadline, plus 11 postseason contests last year.