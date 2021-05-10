WBZ Evening News Update For May 10, 2021FDA has authorized emergency use of Pfizer vaccine in children ages 12 to 15; Jury gets the case against former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia; Zac Brown Band set to play Fenway Park this summer on August 8th; Latest forecast.

27 minutes ago

MBTA Says New Orange & Red Line Cars Will Remain Out Of ServiceAn MBTA official said an investigation into an Orange Line derailment shows all of the new cars were acting abnormally.

38 minutes ago

Man Fires Warning Shot To Thwart Attempted Robbery At Franklin Park Golf CourseA chef at the Franklin Park Golf Course was able to stop his assistant from being robbed. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

41 minutes ago

Markey Pushes Airlines To Change Terms Or Refund Flight CreditsMassachusetts Sen. Ed Markey wants people who have airline credits for flights scheduled before the COVID pandemic to get their money back.

45 minutes ago

Dorchester High School Celebrates Seniors With 'Decision Day Parade'Students wore t-shirts with their college's name or colors for the parade.

52 minutes ago