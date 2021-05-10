BOSTON (CBS) — With a loss at home to the Heat, the Celtics’ playoff outlook took a major hit over the weekend. On Monday evening, the picture worsened considerably.
The Celtics announced that Jaylen Brown will miss the remainder of the season, due to a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist.
Brown is set to undergo surgery this week.
The 24-year-old Brown was named an All-Star for the first time of his career this season, during which he's averaged 24.7 points, 6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Brown had missed the past three games due to a right ankle sprain.
The Celtics sit in the seventh spot in the East at 35-33 with just four games left in the regular season, facing the likelihood of participating in the play-in tournament to reach the postseason.