BOSTON (CBS) – Police say a man who witnessed an attempted robbery at Franklin Park Golf Course stopped the incident when he pulled out a gun and fired a warning shot.

It happened at about 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Wayne Strew, 38, of Dorchester was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Strew allegedly approached a woman and attempted to rob her. Boston Police said Strew put his hands around the woman’s neck and threatened to kill her.

A witness who is licensed to carry a gun approached the pair. Police said Strew came toward the witness and reached toward his waistband while making threats.

That’s when police said the witness fired one shot “away from any persons or property.”

As a result, other people in the area called 911 and police rushed to the scene and arrested Strew.

The witness voluntarily turned over his gun and license to carry over to police.

Strew is scheduled to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

Loice Venon was golfing on the hole where the incident played out.

“We were just out there looking for a Mother’s Day round of golf and it was going really well, then we hear gunshots in the distance,” he said. “Around the corner we see a guy being held up at gunpoint on our hole, right next to where my buddy is trying to chip onto the green. We were like, ‘What the hell is going on?’

Venon, a student at MIT, called 911. He said this was his first time golfing, and added that he and his group were back to playing within about 20 minutes.

“I can say it was the craziest round of golf in my life, confidently,” he said.