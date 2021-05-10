BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 446 new confirmed COVID cases and 14 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 653,636. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,344.
There were 23,693 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.26%.
There are 427 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday. There are 117 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 18,441 active cases in Massachusetts.