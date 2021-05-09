BOSTON (CBS) – The football Tom Brady threw to wide receiver Terry Glenn for the legendary quarterback’s first NFL touchdown pass is up for auction.
Brady threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Glenn as part of a comeback victory over the San Diego Chargers on October 14, 2001.
Glenn tossed the football into the sixth row to the left of the goal post. A fan Rhode Island man, now 48 years old, snagged the ball in his regular seat in Section 12.
The season ticket holder is now auctioning the ball off through Lelands auction house.
“It’s been a great thrill to own Tom Brady’s first career touchdown pass because he’s the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and he’s also my favorite player ever,” the fan who caught the ball said. “But now it’s time for someone else to enjoy it.”
Lelands president Mike Heffner said the football is “simply the most historic one to hit the auction block.”MORE NEWS: 'Summer Of Discovery And Rediscovery': Officials Expecting Tourism Rebound In New Hampshire
The auction starts Sunday night and lasts through June 4.