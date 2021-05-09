Tom Brady's First Career Touchdown Football Up For AuctionThe football Tom Brady threw to wide receiver Terry Glenn for the legendary quarterback’s first NFL touchdown pass is up for auction.

Bogaerts, Chavis Hit Home Runs In Red Sox 11-6 Win Over O'sMichael Chavis and Xander Bogaerts connected for homers in the Red Sox 11-6 win over the Orioles on Saturday night.

Patriots Running Back James White Earns Degree From Wisconsin, Fulfilling A Promise To His ParentsIt was announced on Saturday that White graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Life Sciences Communication.

Zibanejad Scores Twice In 3rd; Rangers Edge B's 5-4Mika Zibanejad scored two of New York’s four third-period goals, as the Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Saturday.

Unbeaten No More: Revolution Fall To Nashville 2-0New England suffered its first loss of the season Saturday in Nashville.