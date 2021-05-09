BOSTON (CBS) — Marty Walsh’s mom got a special Mother’s Day call from President Joe Biden this year. The Secretary of Labor and former Boston mayor stood by as Biden left a message from the White House.
The exchange was videotaped and tweeted by the president with a reminder to call your mom on Sunday.
“I’m standing in the Oval Office with a guy who says he is your son,” said Biden. “I’m just calling to check whether that’s true.”
“Hi ma, how are ya?” Walsh said, when Biden prompted him to chime in.
Don't forget to call your moms today, folks. pic.twitter.com/2oQ9mAo3Uh
— President Biden (@POTUS) May 9, 2021
Biden continued, "Anyway, it won't surprise you, he's doing a hell of a job but I'll deny having said that."
After Biden hangs up, Walsh said, “She’s probably sitting there not answering the phone.”