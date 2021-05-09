BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 655 new confirmed COVID cases and six additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 653,190. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,330.
There were 55,747 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.24%.
There are 438 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday. There are 124 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 18,746 active cases in Massachusetts.