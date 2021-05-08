Patriots Running Back James White Earns Degree From Wisconsin, Fulfilling A Promise To His ParentsIt was announced on Saturday that White graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Life Sciences Communication.

Zibanejad Scores Twice In 3rd; Rangers Edge B's 5-4Mika Zibanejad scored two of New York’s four third-period goals, as the Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Saturday.

Unbeaten No More: Revolution Fall To Nashville 2-0New England suffered its first loss of the season Saturday in Nashville.

Bobby Dalbec Ends Slump, Lifts Red Sox Past Orioles 6-2Bobby Dalbec snapped an 0-for-27 skid with a single and a three-run homer, powering the Boston Red Sox to a 6-2 victory.

LaVine, White Score 25 As Bulls Beat Celtics 121-99Zach LaVine and Coby White each scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls overcame a big effort by Kemba Walker to beat the Boston Celtics 121-99 on Friday night.