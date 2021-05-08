BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she will be running for re-election in 2024 to retain her Senate seat, according to a new story from Politico.
In an interview on Friday, Politico asked the 71-year-old if she planned on retaining her seat in 2024.
"Yep," she replied.
Warren spoke with the publication to discuss her new book, “Persist”, which details her political rise along with her failed bid to win the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election. She ended her presidential campaign on March 5, 2020, after a third place finish in Massachusetts on Super Tuesday.
She also did not finish in the top two in any states during her time in the campaign.
The senior senator took office in 2013 after beating incumbent Republican Sen. Scott Brown. In the process, Warren became the first woman U.S. senator from Massachusetts. She was re-elected in 2018, defeating Republican nominee Geoff Diehl by a wide margin.