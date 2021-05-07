WILMINGTON (CBS) – Alarming accusations of child abuse in the special education program at a Wilmington preschool and kindergarten have parents on edge. “Nerve-racking because it could have been our kid, could’ve been anybody’s kid,” said father Joe Cizowski as he picked up his young son.
One mother of a student at Wildwood Early Childhood Center tells WBZ investigators from the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families interviewed her son Friday morning, and asked about two of his teachers. It came after her three-year-old's father posted an accusation on social media. It says he picked the boy up from school recently and "went to change him and noticed an absolutely absurd amount of bruises on his legs."
"It does weigh on your mind 100%," said Cizowski whose son is in a different class at the same school. "Young, young kids that can't communicate or talk. It's really scary because you never know what's truly happening."
DCF and Wilmington Police confirm they're investigating, and the school superintendent sent a letter to parents. "In the event that any such allegation of abuse, neglect, or mistreatment were to be substantiated either by law enforcement authorities or through the District's investigation, the District would take immediate and decisive action to address and to prevent recurrence…" the letter said.
In another letter to parents in the affected class, the superintendent said teachers had been “temporarily relieved of their duties” during the investigation.