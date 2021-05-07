NATICK (CBS) – Hundreds of authors are coming together to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts in India and you can help.
The Books for Hope auction starts at midnight tonight and there's some pretty unique items up for grabs, from signed books, to Zooms with authors, writing workshops and you could even name a character.
The event was started by authors with ties to India, including Natick's Nandini Bajpai. Her father and sister live in India and they're facing terrible conditions.
"We are just watching the news and the second wave is really, really bad and terrifying us and we want to send help. You can't do anything directly, and one person can't make an impact, so we decided to do something. I think we can come together and help in a very remote place some of us have never gone and some of us have roots, but some of us are watching the news, are horrified, and want to help," she told WBZ-TV.
The money goes directly to Unicef’s India relief efforts. The auction runs through Sunday. Go to booksforhope.org for more information.