BOSTON (CBS) – Noisy dirt bikes and ATVs cruising around inside Franklin Park are not going unnoticed. Late night parties in the park are also getting on the nerves of people who live in the neighborhood.

“It’s not reasonable to have parties going to four in the morning disturbing everyone that lives around the park,” said Rickie Thompson, president of the Franklin Park Coalition.

Thompson is hoping something can be done to keep the park enjoyable for everyone. “People have to be considerate and follow the rules and follow the laws,” said Thompson.

During a virtual community meeting Wednesday night about the park, the president of the Franklin Park Zoo said the loud noises are even impacting the animals.

“Obviously it raises stress levels on the animals whether we can tell or not. As well as on the people. We have buildings people can no longer work in when the walls and the windows are shuttering to that extent,” said John Linehan, President of Zoo New England.

Boston City Councilor Matt O’Malley organized the meeting. He says a lot of potential solutions were brought up including adding gates, lights and cameras.

O’Malley says setting up a designated area for dirt bike was also discussed.

“Parks are for people and we want to make sure they are well used, but we also want to have some common sense guidelines and rules going forward,” said Boston City Councilor Matt O’Malley.