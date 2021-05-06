BOSTON (CBS) – After initially announcing that students would not be able to bring any guests to commencement ceremonies, Boston College has reversed course. Undergraduate students will now be allowed two guests at this month’s events.
Undergraduate ceremonies are scheduled for May 24 at Alumni Stadium, with a Baccalaureate Mass the day before.
Graduate students will be able to invite one guest apiece to their commencement festivities.
All guests must wear masks, follow social distancing guidelines, and register to complete a health attestation on the BC Check App.
The college previously said it could not allow guests because capacity at Alumni Stadium was limited to 12%.
Boston College made the changes after Gov. Charlie Baker announced that the state is expanding capacity at outdoor venues to 25% starting May 10.