CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna said the initial test results of its COVID-19 booster shot show the booster works against two variants of COVID-19.
The company said the third dose was given to volunteers after six to eight months after their first round of shots and was effective against the Brazilian strain and the South African strain of the virus.
“We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that our booster strategy should be protective against these newly detected variants,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Our mRNA platform allows for rapid design of vaccine candidates that incorporate key virus mutations, potentially allowing for faster development of future alternative variant-matched vaccines should they be needed.
Moderna said the results are preliminary.