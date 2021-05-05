BOSTON (CBS) — Carles Gil has received a whole lot of praise following a dynamic performance in this weekend’s Revolution win over Atlanta FC. And the flattery for the Revs midfielder isn’t just coming from New England.

Gil led the way for the Revolution in a 2-1 victory on Saturday, assisting on Brandon Bye’s goal before notching the game-winner himself on a penalty kick. Saturday’s game was the fifth time that Gil has recorded both a goal and an assist in the same game for New England.

He controlled the ball on both ends of the field in the win, recording 93 touches and completing a game-high five passes, and was named to the MLS Team of the Week for his efforts. But that is nothing compared to the praise that Gill received from New England head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena after the win.

“He is, in my opinion, one of the elite players in the league,” Arena said of Gil.

Arena’s players put up no argument on that front.

“We all know Carles, the capabilities he has on the ball and the vision he has,” said Bye. “Whenever he gets on the ball, all I always think is just run, because you know he can find you and he can deliver the final pass. … Definitely a big-time player and he’s always shown that.”

Gil leads New England with a pair of assists through the team’s first three matches, and his seven shots are second on the squad to Adam Buska’s nine. He’s one of four players to find the back of the net this season.

But for Gil, there is only one stat that matters: The seven points that the Revolution have in the MLS standings.

“We knew we had to start the season well. We didn’t do that last year,” he said of the first-place Revolution. “Now we’re focused on preparing for Nashville and coming away with three points in that game.”

Tune in to Saturday’s Revolution-Nashville SC match on TV38 with coverage kicking off at 1:30 p.m.!