By Ryan Mayer

(CBS Pittsburgh)- The biggest story in the NFL world right now is the ongoing drama between the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to reports, Rodgers wants out of Green Bay following a series of moves by the franchise over the last year, including drafting his heir apparent, Jordan Love, in the first round of last year’s draft. Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer and NFL on Fox broadcaster Terry Bradshaw did not mince words Monday when asked about the situation, calling out the Packers quarterback for being “weak” in an appearance on WFAN’s Moose and Maggie show in New York.

“Him being that upset shows me just how weak he is,” Bradshaw said in response to a question about whether Rodgers has the right to be upset. “Who the hell cares who you draft? He’s a three-time MVP of the league and he’s worried about this guy they drafted last year?”

Bradshaw compared Rodger’s situation to his own in Pittsburgh. The Steelers used a first round draft choice on quarterback Mark Malone in 1980 and a fifth round pick on Cliff Stoudt in 1977 while Bradshaw was the team’s starter. He said that he never worried about the draft picks, he was focused on himself.

“For him to be upset, my God I don’t understand that. Pittsburgh drafted Mark Malone number one, Cliff Stout in the third or fourth round. I had them coming at me from all angles,” Bradshaw said. “I embraced it because when we went to practice, I wasn’t worried about those guys. It didn’t scare me a bit. So I don’t understand why he’s so upset at Green Bay.”

As for what should the Packers do in their current predicament, Bradshaw said it’s simple, don’t give in.

“I wouldn’t budge. Let him gripe. Let him cry. Retire, you’re 38, go ahead and retire, see you later,” Bradshaw said. “I’m really strong about stuff like that. And it makes him look weak.”