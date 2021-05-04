May The 4th Be With You: Star Wars Day Gets Tribute In MassDOT Highway SignsMassDOT has posted Star Wars-themed message boards up on local highways with sayings like “trust the force and wear your seatbelt.”

'An Unimaginable Loss,' Death Of Hopkinton Teen Mikayla Miller Under InvestigationThe Middlesex District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller of Hopkinton.

Pfizer Vaccine For Kids Ages 12 To 15 Expected To Get FDA Approval By Next WeekThe FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 by next week, setting up shots for many before the start of the next school year.