Red Sox Hit 4 Homers, Hold Off Reeling Tigers 11-7 At FenwayXander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, Nick Pivetta struck out eight over five innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the skidding Detroit Tigers 11-7 on Tuesday night.

Devils Slip Past Bruins With 4-3 OT WinThe New Jersey Devils snapped the Boston Bruins' four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night.

Julius Randle -- Not Jayson Tatum -- Named Eastern Conference Player Of Month For AprilJayson Tatum had a pretty incredible month of April, but it wasn't enough to capture Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors.

Gillette Stadium Will Host Premier Lacrosse League Training CampNot only will the Premier Lacrosse League begin its season at Gillette Stadium, it will also get ready to kick off the 2021 season at Gillette Stadium.

Lombardi: Mac Jones Will Have 'Redshirt Year' As Rookie With PatriotsHours after drafting Mac Jones in the first round of the draft, Bill Belichick confidently declared that Cam Newton remains the Patriots' starting quarterback. He might mean it, too.