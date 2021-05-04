BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts has been named the best state for working moms, according to a Wallet Hub study.
The state ranked number one in work-life balance, number two in child care, and 15th in professional opportunities.READ MORE: New Normal For Weather: NOAA Updates Temperature, Snow Averages To Include 1991-2020
Those three categories were evaluated through 17 key metrics, such as share of families in poverty and gender pay gap, on a 100-point scale.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming Your Way?
Massachusetts received 65.12 points. The lowest state, Louisiana, had 26.69 points.
Connecticut, Vermont, and Rhode Island were in the top 10.MORE NEWS: Minneapolis Police Believe Missing 2-Year-Old Girl May Be Heading To Massachusetts