By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts has been named the best state for working moms, according to a Wallet Hub study.

The state ranked number one in work-life balance, number two in child care, and 15th in professional opportunities.

Those three categories were evaluated through 17 key metrics, such as share of families in poverty and gender pay gap, on a 100-point scale.

Massachusetts received 65.12 points. The lowest state, Louisiana, had 26.69 points.

Connecticut, Vermont, and Rhode Island were in the top 10.

