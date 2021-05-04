BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum had a pretty incredible month of April, but it wasn’t enough to capture Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors. Tatum was only a finalist for the award, it was announced on Tuesday.
The honors went Knicks forward Julius Randle after he averaged 27.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists over 15 games. The Knicks went 11-4 in those contests, and currently sit as the four-seed in the Eastern Conference.
Tatum earned Player of the Week twice during the month of April, and finished the month averaging 29.7 points off 47.9 percent shooting from the floor and 41.5 percent from three-point range to go with his 9.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists over his 15 games. He scored 30 or more points six times in the month, including games of 44, 53 and 60 points — all of which Boston won.
The Celtics went 11-4 with Tatum in the lineup in April, and 11-5 overall for the month. But his big stats weren't enough to best Randle.
Warriors guard Steph Curry earned Player of the Month honors in the Western Conference.