BOSTON (CBS) — Not only will the Premier Lacrosse League begin its season at Gillette Stadium, it will also get ready to kick off the 2021 season at Gillette Stadium. The PLL announced Tuesday that it will be holding 2021 Training Camp at Gillette Stadium from May 28 through June 3, 2021 leading up to their Week 1 matchups at the home of the Patriots and Revolution.
During camp, PLL players will partake in official team practices, scrimmages, workouts, film sessions and educational workshops. And who know, perhaps Bill Belichick — a huge fan of lacrosse — will make a few appearances as well.
"There's not a venue as closely connected to lacrosse, with world-class facilities and amenities like Gillette Stadium and One Patriot Place," PLL co-founder and CEO Mike Rabil said in Tuesday's announcement. "With our opening weekend of games slated for June 4th, our athletes will receive the best care while preparing for the start of the season on location."
The PLL season will begin at Gillette Stadium for the second time, with a weekend full of lacrosse action. It will gets underway with a primetime matchup between Cannons LC and Redwoods LC on Friday, June 4, with two games scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday.
Training Camp will be closed to the public, but tickets are available for Opening Weekend at Gillette.