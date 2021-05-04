WESTBORO (CBS) — At the DoubleTree Hotel in Westboro has turned its main floor into a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for high school students. This weekend they hope to administer more than 1,100 shots.

“That’s where we are seeing the illness, the middle school kids, it’s the high school kids, a lot of kids in sports,” said Hopkinton Health Director Shaun McAuliffe.

More students could soon be eligible: federal health officials are expected to authorize Pfizer’s shot for adolescence in the coming days for kids as young as 12 years old.

“In particular because we know that age group has a lot of COVID-19. They don’t get very sick with it but they can definitely provide enough infection to transmit within the household and to give it someone more vulnerable,” said Dr. Paul Sax of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

McAuliffe hopes students will show up on Saturday to get their vaccine. They still have more than 700 doses available.

“The majority of the illness is in the 0-to-20-year-old age group. So we felt that it would be best served going after the Pfizer vaccine,” McAuliffe said.

The vaccination clinic is part of a joint regional collaboration involving seven towns.

Kids ages 16 and up have to register in advance. Anyone under 18 will need to get their parents’ consent.

“I am excited that we get to now offer it to students and hopefully get us to move toward the herd immunity that we’re looking for,” said Holliston Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Susan Kustka.

If Pfizer is approved for younger kids, the clinic will be ready to roll out the shots.

“We anticipate getting an authorization to offer it to 12 and 15-year-old and we will be a bit ahead of the game,” McAuliffe said.

Vaccinations for the Westboro location will take place on Saturday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.