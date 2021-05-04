BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 718 new confirmed COVID cases and five additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 648,967. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,293.READ MORE: DA Releases New Information In Death Of Hopkinton Teen Mikayla Miller
There were 36,039 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Restaurant Worker From Methuen Recovering After Being Shot At Wisconsin Casino
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.60%.
There are 516 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday. There are 136 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Hanover Fire Captain Fred Freeman Honored With JFK Profile In Courage Award
There are an estimated 22,248 active cases in Massachusetts.