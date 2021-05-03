By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady just won’t quit Julian Edelman.

While New Englanders have accepted Edelman’s retirement for what it is, Edelman’s former QB just doesn’t want to admit that the receiver’s career is over.

It started a couple of weeks ago, when Brady spoke about Edelman’s free-agent status. And it continued over the weekend, when Brady and Edelman were part of a live broadcast on Twitter.

With Deion Sanders, Michael Strahan, Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart and Kay Adams on the Zoom chat, Brady responded to Sanders saying he couldn’t believe that Brady “let his guy retire without taking a shot at it to come to Tampa.”

Brady responded by calling out Edelman for wanting to play for the Buccaneers but being too scared of Bill Belichick to admit it.

“Hey,” Brady told the group, “we know Julian didn’t retire. Let’s be honest. He’s just too scared to tell Bill he wants to come to Tampa.”

Brady then said that he could relate.

“I’ve been there,” Brady said.

Edelman, sporting his “Foxboro Forever” T-shirt, quickly changed the subject by insulting Brady’s fashion.

“I see it’s spring time for the Bradys, because he’s got his little sailing stripes on and enjoying that wonderful weather out in Florida,” Edelman quipped.

Tom Brady knows Julian Edelman was just too scared to tell Bill Belichick the truth. 😅 (🎥: @NFLUK)

pic.twitter.com/bHbpZ2A1AT — theScore (@theScore) April 30, 2021

Edelman did respond to a Twitter video of Pat McAfee, in which the former NFL punter-turned-radio host said that Edelman would be an “idiot” to not play with Brady in Tampa if his knee feels good.

Edelman’s response was simple: “Ain’t going any where Bubs.”

Of course, there’s no reason to believe Edelman will be able to play again. He tried to return to the field late last season but couldn’t do it, and with little to no improvement after six months, it’s difficult to believe his knee will magically improve to the point where he can play in the NFL again.

But even Edelman himself admitted that for as long as Brady continues to play, folks will publicly speculate that a Brady-Jules reunion will be coming. He just likely didn’t expect Brady to be one of those speculators.