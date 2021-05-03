BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots added eight new players at the NFL Draft over the weekend, but the team hasn’t added anyone since the final pick was made just over 36 hours ago. Oddly enough, as of Monday morning, the Patriots have not signed an undrafted rookie free agent.
It’s a little surprising that Bill Belichick hasn’t tapped into that pool, given New England has a 16-year streak of at least one undrafted rookie making the roster to start the season. Last season, the New England roster had eight players who joined the team as an undrafted free agent, including center David Andrews, corner J.C. Jackson, wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski and running back J.J. Taylor.
The Patriots currently have six open spots on the team’s 90-man offseason roster, so moves will be coming at some point.