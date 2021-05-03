Orlovsky: Mac Jones Should Be Patriots' Day One Starting Quarterback

Patriots Will 'Likely' Decline Fifth-Year Option On Sony MichelThe Patriots are seemingly going to be OK with letting Sony Michel go after the upcoming season.

Red Sox Claim Reliever Brandon Brennan Off Waivers From MarinersThe Red Sox added to their bullpen depth on Monday, claiming righty Brandon Brennan off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

Mac Jones Enjoys A Game Of Madden As The PatriotsMac Jones is still a few months away from hitting the practice field for the New England Patriots. So the rookie did the next best thing over the weekend.

Bruins Can Clinch Playoff Spot On Monday NightIf the Bruins earn at least one point in Monday night's game in New Jersey, they'll clinch their spot in the postseason. Even if the Bruins don't earn a point, they can clinch their spot if the Rangers lose to the Capitals.