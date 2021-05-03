BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones is still a few months away from hitting the practice field for the New England Patriots. So the rookie did the next best thing over the weekend.
Jones, whom New England drafted with the 15th overall selection last Thursday, shared a video of himself playing a little bit of Madden 21 as the Patriots early Monday morning. It’s a nice virtual way of getting in some reps for the rookie quarterback.
Though in the video he shared, Jones was manning the New England defense. And Patriots fans will be interested to see the team that Jones was playing against during his dive into New England football:
Getting some #Madden21 in with the @Patriots #EAathlete pic.twitter.com/8CKS6VxBHz
— Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) May 3, 2021
Yep, that is Jones playing some defense against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hey, if you’re going to try to be the best, you’ve gotta beat the best — or so we are told.
Fittingly, Brady and the Buccaneers are set to visit Gillette Stadium at some point during the 2021 NFL season. We’ll find out when that will actually happen when the NFL announces its 2021 season schedule on May 12. In Jones’ pretend game, the Patriots were in Tampa Bay for the matchup. It’s hard to blame him for venue change, after he spent his first time in Gillette Stadium last Friday battling a gusty Foxboro wind.
Depending on when that much-anticipated Patriots-Buccaneers game takes place, maybe Jones will be the quarterback across the field from Brady for New England. Until then, the 22-year-old has an Xbox to help him learn some of the Patriots system.