FALL RIVER (CBS) – State Police are seeking the driver involved in a hit and a run crash that left a woman seriously injured.
On April 27, a 55-year-old Florida woman was walking in the parking lot of the Fall River Heritage State Park on Water Street when she was struck. The victim remains in Rhode Island Hospital.
The SUV believed to be involved is a red 2014-2016 Chevrolet Equinox. State Police released an image of the vehicle and said the driver is believed to be a young adult woman who had a small child as a passenger.
Anyone with information is asked contact Massachusetts State Police or Fall River Police.