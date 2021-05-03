DA: Death Of Hopkinton Teen Mikayla Miller Under InvestigationThe family of a teen who died in Hopkinton is demanding answers. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

Surfboard Gets Lodged Into Car On Dartmouth HighwayThe car that the surfboard came from did not stop.

WBZ Evening News Update For May 3Massachusetts will shut down four mass vaccinations sites next month; Man arrested for kidnapping and indecent assault on a child in Jamaica Plain; Teamsters mechanics and truck drivers who deliver to Shaw's are on strike; Latest weather forecast.

Local Compost Company Turns Food Scraps Into A Cycle Of SustainabilityA local company is providing an at-your-door composting service to help the community produce zero waste. WBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski reports.

WBZ Evening Forecast For May 3Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

