EVERETT (CBS) – Everett Police have released surveillance images of a person they are looking to identify in connection with vandalism at Zion Baptist church.
Last week, a cross was removed from the ground outside the church and thrown onto another property. Police said it happened at about 2:20 a.m. on April 29.
Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.
“It’s repulsive. We’re disappointed, we’re distraught,” DeMaria said last week. “Removing a cross from a place of worship is a hate crime.”
Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call Everett Police at 617-389-5063.