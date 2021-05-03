BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox added to their bullpen depth on Monday, claiming righty Brandon Brennan off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. He was optioned to Triple-A Worcester upon being claimed by Boston, and reliever Ryan Brasier was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Brennan on the 40-man roster.
Brennan, 29, began his season at the Mariners’ Alternate Training Site. All 49 of his major league appearances have come in relief, with the right-hander posting a 4.45 ERA (27 ER/54.2 IP) with a .208 opponent batting average, 54 strikeouts, and 29 walks.
Brennan was limited to five games in 2020 due to injury, allowing three runs off seven hits — including two homers — and five walks while striking out seven over 7.1 innings.
Brasier started the season on the IL with a left calf strain. He now isn’t eligible to be activated until early June.