BOSTON (CBS) — Coinciding with final exams week, Boston University is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments on campus this week. Appointments are being handled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Invitations went out to more than 30,000 students over the weekend. By 9:00 a.m. Monday, the appointments for the day were almost full.

“This is the last chance they’re all here on campus, and I think we know students will have access when they go home to their permanent states but we also know with the summer coming, and with cases decreasing, the impetus may not feel as strong to some of our students,” said Dr. Judy Platt, director of Student Health Services.

“I knew Boston University would give us something so I was just waiting to make it easier,” said student Troy Gubler.

According to Platt, the university has several thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine from Boston Medical Center.

“We really want them to take advantage of this now while it’s on their minds, they’re used to getting tested twice a week, getting used to coming in for your vaccine appointment, it keeps it all at the forefront,” said Platt.

Roughly 4,000 students are now fully vaccinated, they have to upload documentation to confirm that status.

“It’s great. I’m a film student so I get to be on more sets, interact with people more, just continue doing what I love,” said student Vanesa Stoynova.

Students who get the shot at BU this week can schedule their second dose back on campus for the week of June 2, or go to a vaccination site closer to home once they leave campus.