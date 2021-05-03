BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston man is facing kidnapping charges after he allegedly tried to take a child who was playing outside in Jamaica Plain. Police were called to the neighborhood around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a fight.
Witnesses told police a man, later identified as 31-year-old Anthony Jackson of Jamaica Plain, went up to the four-year-old girl, took her by the hand, picked her up, and kissed her.READ MORE: Marcus Chavis Called Police After Fatally Stabbing 2 Women In Dorchester Home, Prosecutors Say
He then started to walk away with the girl, police said.READ MORE: Chlorine Shortage Could Have Pool Owners Paying Double This Summer
Someone yelled at Jackson to stop and alerted the girl’s family who then chased him and stopped him.MORE NEWS: Week-Long COVID Vaccine Clinic Begins For Boston University Students
Jackson is charged with kidnapping a child under 16 and indecent assault and battery on a child. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.