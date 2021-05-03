Mac Jones Enjoys A Game Of Madden As The PatriotsMac Jones is still a few months away from hitting the practice field for the New England Patriots. So the rookie did the next best thing over the weekend.

Bruins Can Clinch Playoff Spot On Monday NightIf the Bruins earn at least one point in Monday night's game in New Jersey, they'll clinch their spot in the postseason. Even if the Bruins don't earn a point, they can clinch their spot if the Rangers lose to the Capitals.

Revolution Off To Fast Start That Club Was Hoping ForBruce Arena is getting the fast start that he wanted, and the New England Revolution sit atop the Eastern Conference after three games.

NFL Now Has Players Who Were Born After Tom Brady's Career BeganThere's a new way to show just how long Tom Brady's been playing in the NFL, and it came over the weekend when players who were born after Brady's career began were drafted into the NFL.

Damien Harris On His NFL Draft Experience, Message To New Patriots RookiesPatriots running back Damien Harris joined WBZ-TV's Steve Burton to discuss his own draft experience, which included an interesting wait to hear his name called back in 2019.