BOSTON (CBS) – Two women were fatally stabbed Sunday afternoon inside a Dorchester home. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Taft Street.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A second woman was rushed to Boston Medical Center, but did not survive.

“We saw two people get taken out on stretchers and get put into the ambulance,” said Alex Moschetto, who lives in the neighborhood.

Neighbors told WBZ-TV one victim was a grandmother, and the other was her daughter.

A dog was hurt in the attack as well. Two children were taken to an area hospital for evaluation, but were uninjured.

Boston Police took 34-year-old Marcus Chavis, of Dorchester, into custody. He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on two charges of murder and animal cruelty.

Police have not released the identifies of the victims.

According to Moschetto, the neighborhood is normally a quiet one. “It’s very not typical of this street, of this neighborhood,” she said.

She also said the victims “were pretty friendly, always waving, always smiling, sitting up there on the porch.”

“I didn’t see this coming at all, so it’s very, very heartbreaking,” said neighbor Danny O’Donoghue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4470.