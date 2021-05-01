BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ first two picks this year were used on players out of Alabama. Their second two picks were both used on players from Oklahoma.
With the 120th overall pick (fourth round), the Patriots selected running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
The 6-foot, 231-pound back played in just six games last year, rushing 101 times for 665 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 18 passes for 211 yards. In 2019, he ran 64 times for 515 yards and six touchdowns, with 10 catches for 87 yards.
He exploded for 186 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Cotton Bowl against Florida. That came after a performance in the Big 12 championship against Iowa State that included 97 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards.
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 1, 2021
Much like defensive end Ronnie Perkins (selected 96th overall by the Patriots), Stevenson was suspended for the Sooners’ final game in 2019, and that suspension carried over into the 2020 season.
The pick was the Patriots’ original pick in the middle of the fourth round. The team traded up on Friday night to move up eight spots to select Christian Barmore, with the 122nd pick one of the three selections sent to Cincinnati in that deal.
Prior to this selection, the Patriots picked QB Mac Jones, DT Christian Barmore, and the aforementioned Perkins.