CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Joshuah Bledsoe, Missouri, New England Patriots, Patriots News, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have themselves a new Bledsoe.

The team drafted defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe out of Missouri with the 188th overall pick (sixth round) on Saturday. The Patriots used the sixth-round selection they received in the Marcus Cannon trade to make this pick.

Bledsoe recorded 41 tackles (2.5 for a loss) with six pass defenses and one interception last season. The safety also forced one fumble.

The 5-foot-11, 204-pound Bledsoe spent four years in Missouri. His name will obviously be familiar to Patriots fans who remember Drew Bledsoe as the franchise quarterback from 1993-2001.

Bledsoe was the Patriots’ sixth pick of the draft, and he was the fourth defensive player selected, joining defensive tackle Christian Barmore, defensive end Ronnie Perkins, and linebacker Cameron McGrone.