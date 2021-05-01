BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots selected linebacker Cameron McGrone out of Michigan with their fifth pick in this year’s draft.
The pick was made at No. 177 overall, a compensatory pick awarded to the Patriots after a correction was made on their initial compensatory pick package.
The 6-foot-1, 234-pound McGrone played just five games last year as he dealt with an injury. He recorded 26 total tackles with 0.5 sacks and two tackles for a loss. In 2019, he recorded 65 tackles with 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a pass defense in 11 games.
McGrone joins Josh Uche, Michael Onwenu, and Chase Winovich on Patriots picks out of Michigan in recent years.
McGrone became the third defensive player drafted by the Patriots, joining defensive tackle Christian Barmore out of Alabama and EDGE player Ronnie Perkins out of Oklahoma.