BOSTON (CBS) — Oscar-winning actress and Massachusetts-born Olympia Dukakis, who was best known for her role in the film “Moonstruck”, died Saturday at the age of 89.

The news was made public on Saturday by her brother Apollo in a Facebook post. In it, he wrote, “My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis.”

Dukakis was born in Lowell, Massachusetts and went to college at Boston University. She majored in Physical Therapy as an undergraduate, and later returned to BU to get a Master of Fine Arts degree.

Dukakis was best known for her role as Rose Castorini in the 1987 film “Moonstruck”. At the 1988 Academy Awards, Dukakis won Best Supporting Actress.

She is also known for her roles in “Working Girl”, “Steel Magnolias” and “Mr. Holland’s Opus.”

Prior to her roles in film, the Greek-American actress appeared in over 130 off-Broadway productions, along with many Broadway plays. For her work in the live theater, Dukakis received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013.

She was also the first cousin of former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, who became the Democratic nominee for President in 1988.

She is survived by her children Christina, Peter and Stefan.