FOXBORO (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (2-0-1; 7 pts.) defeated Atlanta United FC, 2-1, at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. Brandon Bye opened the scoring in the 19th minute when he connected on an inch-perfect cross from Carles Gil and placed a headed shot inside of the near post. Atlanta’s Marcelino Moreno converted a penalty kick in the 41st minute, which left the score level at the break. Tajon Buchanan won a penalty kick on the other side of halftime, and Carles Gil’s successful bid from the spot in the 53rd minute lifted New England to its first ever win against Atlanta.

The Revolution move into sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference by taking all three points from tonight’s match. By collecting seven points through the campaign’s first three games, New England has also matched the best three-game start to a season in club history, tying the mark set by the 2005 and 2009 Revs sides.

Carles Gil registered a goal and an assist in the same match for the fifth time in his MLS career. He owns one goal and two assists through the season’s first three games, and has accrued 11 goals and 18 assists for his MLS career. Bye’s goal is the fourth of his professional career, and his first since June 26, 2019 – a goal that was also assisted by Gil.

Midfielder Maciel became the first Revolution II alum to ever appear for the first team in tonight’s match. The 21-year-old Brazilian, who signed with Revs II last year ahead of the team’s inaugural season and started all 16 of its games, played 90 minutes and completed all 33 of his passes in central midfield in his MLS debut. He played alongside Matt Polster, who registered his 100th career MLS appearance in tonight’s game.

Andrew Farrell also recorded a milestone, eclipsing Jay Heaps for third-most starts in club history with 239. Farrell marked the occasion by registering a secondary assist on Bye’s first-half goal, his ninth career MLS assist.

New England returns to action on Saturday, May 8, when the team visits Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium. The match kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET on myTV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and in Portuguese on WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.