By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The Coast Guard rescued five fishermen from a burning boat on Friday evening. The 100-foot trawler Nobska was 85 miles east of Cape Cod.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and HC-144 Hercules crew responded. “When they arrived on scene the bow and wheelhouse of the vessel were engulfed in flames and all five Nobska crew members were on the stern. The air crew directed them into the water where they were safely hoisted and transported back to shore,” the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard rescued five fishermen from the burning 100-foot trawler Nobska on Friday evening (Photo Via Coast Guard)

No injuries were reported.

There were 25 mph winds and six-foot seas at the time of the rescue.

