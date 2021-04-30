BOSTON (CBS) — Tedy Bruschi knows a thing or two about how valuable a man-eating defensive tackle can be for a linebacking corps. And the three-time Super Bowl champion sees some good days ahead for the current crop of Patriots linebackers.
Bruschi, now an analyst for ESPN, shared his enthusiasm for the Patriots' selection of Christian Barmore on Friday night early in the second round of the 2021 draft.
“LBs for the @patriots are going to love the Christian Barmore selection. Great player,” Bruschi said on Twitter.
Patriots linebacker Josh Uche seemed excited to hear that news.
During Bruschi’s heyday, he and his linebacking brethren enjoyed playing behind the likes of Richard Seymour, Vince Wilfork, Anthony Pleasant, Ted Washington and Keith Traylor.
The Patriots were a little bit thin on the interior of their defensive line last year, but have addressed the need in the offseason. The team re-signed Lawrence Guy and signed Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson in free agency. With Barmore being widely regarded as the best defensive tackle in the draft and a first-round talent, the Patriots' defensive line figures to be a point of strength for the Patriots in 2021.

That will make life a little bit easier for the linebackers, as blockers will have a difficult time getting past those big bodies to make blocks at the second level.
That will make life a little bit easier for the linebackers, as blockers will have a difficult time getting past those big bodies to make blocks at the second level.