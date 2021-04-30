BOSTON (CBS) – You can now take your mask off if you’re outside and socially distanced in Massachusetts.
The state’s guidance was relaxed starting Friday. Masks are only required outside in public when it’s not possible for people to stay six feet apart.
You still have to wear one at all indoor public places and at all events, except when you’re eating or drinking.
Masks are also now recommended at private gatherings but not required.
The state has also dropped the $300 enforcement fine.