BOSTON (CBS) — After a day’s worth of beneficial rain on Thursday, Friday seems quite a bit brighter, despite the mostly cloudy skies. However, as we begin drying out, the wind will begin to pick up.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for southern New England from 12 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday for the strong wind potential.
Wind gusts will be sustained between 20-30 mph through Friday, with isolated gusts up to 50 mph. The strongest gusts will be in the higher elevations.
Isolated wind damage is possible, though not expected to be widespread.
The storm that brought the soaking rain to the area is the system to blame for the wind. As it pushes off the coast, the low-pressure center will deepen, causing a strong pressure gradient over New England. The steeper the pressure gradient, the stronger the wind.
The wind will relax somewhat on Saturday, though it will remain a bit breezy into the afternoon. Highs return to the low 60s on Saturday, and to near 70 degrees on Sunday.