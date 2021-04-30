BOSTON (CBS) – A decision on the future of Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White could be coming soon.
White has been on administrative leave since February 3, two days after he was sworn in, because of a domestic incident with his ex-wife years ago. An independent investigator was hired to look into the decades-old allegations.
Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s office told WBZ-TV she received the investigator’s report late Thursday and she will need “several days to digest the information before making a decision.”
“The report will be released in conjunction with the Mayor’s decision,” a spokesperson for the mayor said.